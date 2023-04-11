Lady Jackets win three of five games in Florida Published 2:59 pm Tuesday, April 11, 2023

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Middlesboro claimed wins over Washington County, Presentation and Caverna in the Spring Break to Florida last week.

No statistics were available for the Lady Jackets from the trip.

Middlesboro defeated Washington County 12-2 in five innings, rolled to an 18-3 victory over Presentation in four innings and downed Caverna 10-4.

The Lady Jackets lost to Campbellsville 16-1 on Sunday and Choctawhatchee (Fla.) 4-3 in 11 innings on Wednesday.

Middlesboro (8-6) played at Pineville on Tuesday in the opening round of the 13th Region All “A” Classic.

Other games include Red Bird at Pineville and Barbourville at Williamsburg.

Lynn Camp is the defending 13th Region Champions.