Lady Jackets win three of five games in Florida

Published 2:59 pm Tuesday, April 11, 2023

By Special to The Middlesboro News

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Middlesboro claimed wins over Washington County, Presentation and Caverna in the Spring Break to Florida last week.

No statistics were available for the Lady Jackets from the trip.

Middlesboro defeated Washington County 12-2 in five innings, rolled to an 18-3 victory over Presentation in four innings and downed Caverna 10-4.

The Lady Jackets lost to Campbellsville 16-1 on Sunday and Choctawhatchee (Fla.) 4-3 in 11 innings on Wednesday.

Middlesboro (8-6) played at Pineville on Tuesday in the opening round of the 13th Region All “A” Classic.

Other games include Red Bird at Pineville and Barbourville at Williamsburg.

Lynn Camp is the defending 13th Region Champions.

More Sports

UK offense working on finishing drives

Anthony wants to be first to win Olympic gold, Super Bowl

Onyenso won’t return to UK, enters transfer portal

Reeves declares for draft, leaves options open for return

Print Article
  • newsletter signup