Garden Club painting project Published 3:07 pm Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Middlesborough Garden Club members gathered recently at the Shiloh Church Activity Room to paint. Led by artist-in-residence, Barbara Partin, members of the group painted their own work of art. They raised $260 for the Kentucky State Garden Club Re-Leaf program established to replant after tornadoes (and future disasters) destroy Kentucky flora. Photo submitted