Helen Newport Mills, 95

On April 7, 2023, Helen Newport Mills left this earthly home to be greeted by her heavenly Father. Our hearts are grieving and broken. Although it is difficult to see beyond the sorrow, we know Mother is now experiencing joy in her heavenly home.

Helen was born December 13, 1927 to Sarah and J.C. Newport in Tuskegee, Alabama. At the age of 10, the family moved to a mining camp in Pathfork, Kentucky. She lived there until graduating from Black Star High School. Helen had fond memories of growing up in Pathfork. She spoke often of her friends and the activities she experienced while growing up there. After graduation, she moved to Pineville to work at Morgan Drug Store and eventually worked at Kroger. It is there she met the love of her life and husband of 64 years, Jimmy Mills.

Helen was a loving and devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. She never spoke ill of anyone, but saw the good in everyone. She left a legacy of faith in Jesus, and a generous love of family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, four brothers, and loving husband Jimmy Mills.

Left to cherish her memory, her three children, Sharon (Hershel) Collett, Debbie (Sherman) Mills Turner, and Jamie (Jessica) Mills, five grandchildren, Brandy (Sherrill) King, Matthew (Eve) Mills, Sarah (Anthony) Veillon, Jordan Turner, and Taylor (Scarlett) Mills, seven great-grandchildren, Madison King, Trey King, Jordan King, James Mills, Emilee Mills, Ella Veillon, and Emersyn Mills, brother J.C. (Pearl) Newport, sister-in-law Gladys Newport, as well as several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends who will mourn her passing.

On behalf of the Mills Family, a special and sincere thank you to the Middlesboro Nursing and Rehabilitation Staff for the care and love our mother received. We would also like to thank Bluegrass Hospice for helping make her last days peaceful and comfortable.

The family of Helen Newport Mills will have private Entombment Services at the Green Hills Memorial Gardens Mausoleum where she will be laid to rest with her beloved husband, Jimmy.

