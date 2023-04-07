What’s up, Middlesboro? Published 11:28 am Friday, April 7, 2023

BY JOANIE JASPER

Main Street Middlesboro

Have you ever had a miscommunication with someone? Miscommunication can cause the collapse of progress. How can we come back to a good spot after miscommunication? How can we avoid miscommunication? I think that the first thing we need to realize is that we can improve our communication skills. It is important to take the time to listen to each other, not just a in one ear and out the other type of listening.

When we are listening take time to ask questions to make sure that everyone in the conversation is on the same page. Have you ever asked your spouse or your child to help you with a task? Have you ever noticed that their help is not really what you you wanted? I bet that some of you might think they are not doing things right on purpose. I have thought that before. Then just being honest I got frustrated and would just do the task by myself. Maybe if I would have taken the time to better explain what or how I wanted things done I would have not had to do it by myself. I have to understand that the people I am asking for help might have no idea what I have in my mind for an outcome. Maybe I could ask if they have any questions- of course remembering not to be condescending. Trust me that can be difficult, handling this correctly will not just help get this task done, but will improve communication with future encounters.

What about miscommunication in business situations? Maybe the miscommunication was regarding your salary at a new job? If you are getting more than you thought- it is a good thing, but if it is less than you thought well that is totally not a good situation. How can you help with this type of miscommunication? I bet many of you have thoughts. My suggestion would be to make sure that everything is in writing. Make sure that you read over the written contract, because there is a chance that there is a mistake in what was verbally agreed upon. Once written information/contract has been read over, then it is important to have all parties involved sign the contract. Maybe you are thinking that a written contract is not important, because you shook hands on the deal. A hand shake is not a good business practice for anyone.

Take the time to get every business transaction in writing. Having things in writing is a great way not to have miscommunication on anything involved with the transaction. Now the next thing I am about to say you might think is a little harsh, but here it goes. If you have made the decision to not get things in writing before moving forward with the project or work, then when things end up not being what you wanted or what you thought was agreed upon you really do not have anyone to fuss at besides yourself. Again I know you are thinking, well that is harsh, but really who is in the wrong. Miscommunication is really a difficult issue. I can add one more thought on this- if it sounds too good to be true, then it probably is- get everything in writing before moving forward.

Now, I don’t want to miscommunicate anything happening downtown, so let me make a list of things happening downtown this month.

• April 8: 11am Easter Egg Hunt hosted by Pinnacle of Purpose at the Arthur Museum Gardens.

• April 8: 12pm Ribbon Cutting for Home Goods Royale – 20th Street across from the Post Office.

• April 11: 6pm 1st Quarter Downtown Building and Business Owners meeting at the Arthur Museum.

• April 20: 6pm to 8pm- Special Shopping Night.

• April 29: 5pm to 9pm- Senior Block Party- Cumberland Ave from 20th to 21st.

I wanted to remind you that we still have slots open for the Bell County Talent Competition. Applications can be found on our website- downtownmiddlesboro.com.

As always I look forward to hearing from you, just drop me an email – downtownmiddlesboro@gmail.com.

We might not always agree with each other, but that is okay. It takes all of us to create a thriving community. Take time this week to listen to each other and ask questions. Let’s not let miscommunication derail our friendships or our progress in moving our community forward.