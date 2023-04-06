LMU Players to present ‘Steel Magnolias’ Published 1:45 pm Thursday, April 6, 2023

NEWS RELEASE

LMU

The Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) Paul V. Hamilton School of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences and The LMU Players will present “Steel Magnolias” for the spring production, Thursday through Saturday, April 20-22. Performances will be held in the Sam and Sue Mars Performing Arts Center in the Duke Hall of Citizenship, on LMU’s main campus in Harrogate, Tennessee.

“Steel Magnolias” is a play written by Robert Harling which was originally produced in 1987. It takes place over a two-year span of time and focuses on the lives of six southern women. The “Magnolias” gather at a beauty salon in a small town in Louisiana, where they gossip, critique and console one another. Together they experience life and all its trials while keeping their hearts and sense of humor intact.

Produced by Joe Gill, assistant professor of theater, this all-female cast will have Grace Mahieu at the helm as director. Mahieu, theater assistant and LMU Arts in the Gap coordinator, has assisted with several productions at LMU, but “Steel Magnolias” will mark her directorial debut. The cast consists of LMU-DCOM faculty member Dr. Leah Snodgrass as M’Lynn, while LMU student Jillian Moses plays her daughter Shelby. Lisa Honeycutt plays the role of hairdresser Truvy and K.J. Thornsbury takes the stage as her assistant Annelle. Wendi Pursel, program administrative coordinator of the LMU Physician Assistant Program, has been cast as Clairee. Clairee’s boisterous sidekick Ouiser Boudreaux is played by a familiar face to the LMU Players community, Katie Chumley.

A movie based on Harling’s play was released in 1989 to wide popularity. The movie cast included Sally Field as M’Lynn, Dolly Parton as Truvy, Shirley MacLaine as Ouiser, Daryl Hannah as Annelle, Olympia Dukakis as Clairee and Julia Roberts as Shelby.

All performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. Online ticket reservations through Eventbrite are encouraged. Tickets online are $9 in advance and $10 cash at the door. Tickets are free for LMU students, faculty and staff with an LMU ID, and for children under 12. Order tickets online at Eventbrite here: https://tinyurl.com/mpj9m7p8. For more information, contact Gill by email at Joseph.Gill@LMUnet.edu or by phone at 423.869.6265.

