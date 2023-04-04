Whitlock receives Accredited Asset Management Specialist designation Published 10:39 am Tuesday, April 4, 2023

NEWS RELEASE

Financial Advisor David Whitlock of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Middlesboro has received the Accredited Asset Management Specialis, or AAMS, designation through the College for Financial Planning.

Achieving this designation required in-depth study in the following areas:

• Investment strategies

• Risk, return, and investment performance

• Asset allocation and selection

• Tax-sensitive investment strategies

• Investing for retirement

• Executive compensation and other benefit plans

• Insurance products

• Estate considerations

• Regulatory issues for advisors

“At Edward Jones, we’re committed to continuous learning as we serve our clients in achieving their financial goals,” Whitlock said. “I look forward to bringing this new knowledge into the work I do for clients as I continue to help them achieve financially the things that are most important to them.”

Whitlock’s office is located at 1932 Cumberland Avenue in downtown Middlesboro..

David Whitlock and branch office administrators Becky Sumpter and Terri Romano can be reached at (606) 248-5675, or visit edwardjones.com/david-whitlock.