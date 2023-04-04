Middlesboro rolls to district win at Harlan Published 10:57 am Tuesday, April 4, 2023

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

The Lady Jackets gave up 15 hits to host Harlan, but scored 18 runs to claim an 18-8 win on Thursday.

Middlesboro used three pitchers. Kenna Lawson started, but lasted two innings. Kylee Lawson and Trinity Partin also worked on the mound. Both Kenna Lawson and Kylee Lawson returned to pitch in the late innings. Kylee Lawson picked up the win.

Mallory McNiel suffered the loss on the mound for Harlan. Ella Lisenbee and Amy Roman also saw pitching action.

Kenna Lawson led Middlesboro with four hits to lead the Lady Jackets. Keevi Betts singled three times and drove in three runs. Kaylee Lawson had a double and single while Maddilyn Jackson followed with a two-run double. Madison Bruce singled twice. Kennedy Yoakum added a single.

Ava Nunez paced Harlan with a double, two singles and three RBI. Kendyll Blanton had a double and single, followed by Addi Jackson with two singles. Abbi Fields hit her second homer of the season in a sixth inning. Lisenbee, Ella Farley, Ally Kirby and McNiel each singled once.

Middlesboro led 2-1 after one inning, 4-1 after three innings and stretched the lead to 8-2 after five innings.

Both teams pushed across six runs in the sixth inning as the Lady Jackets took a 14-8 advantage into the seventh frame.

Middlesboro added four runs in the final inning and held Harlan scoreless in the seventh.

The Lady Dragons committed seven errors while the Lady Jackets made five.

Middlesboro has won 11 straight games over the Lady Dragons. Harlan last win over the Lady Jackets came during the 2018 52nd District Tournament.

Middlesboro (5-5) plays in Florida this week during the Florida Softball Beach Bash.

Harlan (1-7) traveled to Leslie County on Tuesday.

The Lady Dragons will host Pineville on Thursday, Knox Central on Friday and Letcher Central on Monday.