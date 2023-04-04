Charlie Ray Blackburn, 59 Published 12:00 pm Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Charlie Ray Blackburn, age 59, passed away on Friday, March 31, 2023 at his home in Frakes, Kentucky.

He was born on February 19, 1963 in Bell County, the son of the late William and Hollie Blackburn.

Charlie was a dedicated father and grandfather, and he loved to ginseng, go fishing and raise chickens.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his grandparents Jack and Pearlee Partin.

Left to cherish his memory are his children Casey Blackburn of Lexington, Kentucky, Chris (Holly) Blackburn of Lexington, Kentucky, Coltin (Tierra) Blackburn of Pineville, Kentucky, Charity Blackburn and fiancé Matthew Jordan of Pineville, Kentucky, siblings James (Joann) Blackburn of Pineville, Kentucky, Ralph (Phyllis) Blackburn of Pineville, Kentucky, Harold (Beverly) Blackburn of Cincinnati, Ohio, Charles Blackburn of South Lebanon, Ohio, Larry Blackburn of Pineville, Kentucky, Lois Carson of Cincinnati, Ohio, Frank Blackburn of London, Kentucky, Harrison (Frankie) Blackburn of Pineville, Kentucky, Ruth Philpot of Pineville, Kentucky, Edith (Eddie) Partin of Frakes, Kentucky Ancil Blackburn of Pineville, Kentucky, grandchildren Ronin Blackburn, Deanna Blackburn, Paetin Blackburn, Raelee Blackburn and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and special friends who will miss him dearly.

The family of Charlie Blackburn received friends from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Immediately following, family and friends left in procession at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, April 2, 2023 for Graveside Services at the John A. Partin Cemetery in Chenoa, Kentucky with Rev. Jerry Fuson presiding.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored the Blackburn Family.

www.greenhillsfuneralhome.com