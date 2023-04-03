RHOAR Center construction moving along Published 2:23 pm Monday, April 3, 2023

NEWS RELEASE

For pregnant and parenting women who suffer from substance abuse, the Cumberland River Recovery, Hope, Opportunity and Resiliency Center, or the RHOAR Center, will offer long-term care.

“There are no major updates right now, but it’s under construction and will hopefully be completely open later this year,” said Grant Meyer with the Fletcher Group.

The Fletcher Group was founded by former Kentucky governor Ernest Lee Fletcher, and researches and promotes effective practices and policies relating to substance use, and how the recovery ecosystems we build help expand the quality, capacity, and accessibility of recovery housing.

The building’s shell, behind the Social Security building off of 30th Street, near KCTCS, is nearly finished, and although the project is scheduled to be finished in December, the opening date may really occur in the beginning of 2024.

The 52-unit institution will be run by Cumberland River Behavioral Health, a nonprofit community health facility. More than 100 people will have access to a variety of physical and mental health treatments.

The Southeastern Kentucky Community and Technical College will provide workforce rehabilitation and vocational training.