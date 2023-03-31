Main Street America Conference update Published 4:13 pm Friday, March 31, 2023

What’s up, Middlesboro? This week I had the pleasure of representing Middlesboro Main Street at the Main Street America Conference in Boston. I was able to share information on the partnership that we have with MSA and AARP regarding the entrepreneurial ecosystem pilot program that we started in October 2022. I also was able to attend some really informative sessions from topics like Strategic Community Planning to Engaging Communities Through Visual Communication. After our sessions, the KYMS directors in attendance had the opportunity to explore Boston and see things that were part of the forming of our country. We had the opportunity to walk the Freedom Trail which is a unique collection of museums, churches, meeting houses, burying grounds, parks, a ship, and historic markers that tell the story of the American Revolution and beyond. I enjoyed visiting the various neighborhoods that overflowed with culture, traditions, and food that represented different backgrounds. In Little Italy they had a bakery around every corner and restaurants that celebrated all things pasta. Of course we had to go into Bova’s Bakery, a 24 hour bakery on Boston’s North End. The baked goods looked delicious, but the thing that I found really cool was the community that filled the seats. Neighbors sat at tables talking, laughing and enjoying being together. I thought how special it was that in a city of 654,776 that you could experience such closeness among people.

It was great to have the opportunity to participate and experience a new area of the country, however it is really nice to be back home.

April will bring some fun things to Middlesboro Main Street. Saturday, April 8 at 11 a.m. there will be a Ribbon Cutting at Royale Home Goods on 20th Street across from the Post Office. Also on Saturday, April 8 at 11 a.m. Pinnacle of Purpose will host an Easter Egg Hunt in the gardens at the Arthur Museum. Tuesday, April 11 at 6 p.m. MMS will have the 1st quarter Main Street Building and Business Owners meeting. The public is welcome to attend, especially if you are interested in being involved with downtown activities. Ike’s Artisan Pizza will receive the Kentucky Main Street Award for Best Outdoor Space on April 13 in Bardstown. I am so excited to have our downtown businesses recognized for their hard work making MMS the place to be. Thursday, April 20 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. MMS will host another Special Shopping Night. Tuesday, April 25 will be the next Connect @ 6. If you haven’t attended one of these meetings then you are missing out on a good time. Our Connect @ 6 was March 28 — Kristin Byers and Charlotte Vaughn with Hearthside Bank hosted the meeting at Mountain Mugs Craft and Coffee. Then on Saturday, April 29 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. MMS is hosting the 2023 MHS Senior Block Party. During the celebration 2023 seniors will be able to enjoy yard games, music, and food. It will really be a good time downtown.

Middlesboro Main Street will start our Friends of Main Street membership drive the first week of May. Being a Friend of Main Street is a very important part in helping create a better Main Street area. Be watching for the new program and seeing how you can help MMS continue to improve.

Don’t forget that our Levitt AMP concert series will be starting June 22 this year. Looking forward to the artist reveal in late May.

April is the last month to get your application in for the Bell County Talent Competition. If you have any questions about the process just drop me an email at downtownmiddlesboro@gmail.com.

With Spring blooming in our beautiful area make sure to get out and enjoy all the trails and of course our improving downtown area. You will always discover something new downtown.

If you have any questions, please email me at downtownmiddlesboro@gmail.com.

Remember you are an important part in making our community a great place to be.