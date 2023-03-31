Howard fans 14 in 2-hitter Published 5:19 pm Friday, March 31, 2023

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Pineville freshman left-hander Rachel Howard struck out 14 and pitched a two-hitter as the Lady Lions blanked Leslie County 4-0 in softball action.

It was Pineville’s first win of the 2023 season.

Howard allowed no walks and recorded 97 pitches in the seven-inning contest, held in Hyden.

Eighth-grader Rayanna Maidon led Pineville with two singles. Makenna Partin and Addison Alone each doubled once. Howard and Baileigh Bargo-Vaughn added one single apiece. Makenzie Laws scored two runs. Alone and Madalyn Capps drive in one run each.

Gabriella Ostrander suffered the loss for the Lady Eagles. She had 12 strikeouts and four walks.

Haley Jones had two singles for Leslie County.

Pineville dropped a 10-4 decision at South Laurel on Tuesday.

No other information was available at press time.

Pineville (1-3) played at Williamsburg on Thursday and at Berea on Friday.

The Lady Lions are scheduled to visit Harlan on Thursday and will host Clay County in a doubleheader on Friday.

Leslie County, now 3-3, plays host to East Ridge on Saturday.