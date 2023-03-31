Donald Lee Price, 83 Published 11:07 am Friday, March 31, 2023

Donald Lee Price, 83, of Pineville, passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at the Tri-State Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Harrogate, Tennessee. He was born in Pineville on March 5, 1940, the son of the late Virgil and Irene Howard Price. Donald was a member and Elder of the First Christian Church, Pineville. He graduated from Pineville High School and received his Bachelor’s Degree at Cumberland College. He had been the head of the Laboratory at Pineville Community Hospital for 18 years. Donald owned and operated Quality Laboratory for many years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia Brock Price and sister, Ada Lee Tedders.

Donald is survived by his daughters, Diana Anderson and Amy Wilson and her husband, Matt; son, Marc Price and his wife, Barbara; grandchildren, Katelin Bowling-Happy and her husband, Turron, Meredith Bowling, Samantha Bryant and her husband, Eric, Marcus Price and his wife, Haley, Ryan Price, Lauren Price, and Jacob Swisher; ten great-grandchildren; sisters, Hazel Shelton and Debra Akers; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

Memorial services will be at 12:00 PM on Friday, March 31, 2023, at the First Christian Church in Pineville with Rev. Jerry Combs and Rev. Ryan Price presiding. Music will be provided by Bruce Messer. Entombment will be at Green Hills Memorial Gardens in Middlesboro. Pallbearers will be Ryan Price, Marcus Price, Matt Wilson, Richard Gambrel, Eric Bryant, and Turron Happy.

Visitation will be on Thursday, March 30, 2023, from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM at the First Christian Church in Pineville. Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center is honored to serve the Price Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest book at www.arnettsteele.com.