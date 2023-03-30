Pineville blanks Red Bird 22-0 in All ‘A’ Classic Published 3:27 pm Thursday, March 30, 2023

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing Writer

Senior Caden Havens pitched a one-hitter Tuesday as Pineville shutout the Red Bird Cardinals 22-0 in the 13th Region All “A” Classic.

Havens (1-0) recorded six strikeouts and no walks in the three -inning contest for the Mountain Lions.

Junior Wyatt Caldwell and Havens reach singled twice for Pineville. Caldwell had three RBIs. Havens scored three runs and added an RBI. Austin Cloud, also a senior, contributed a double. Kordell Partin and Tim Hall each had one single and drove in three runs apiece. Hunter Fuson followed with a two-run single. Logunn Littles had a two-run single.

No statistics were available for the Cardinals.

It was the Mountain Lions’ 19th consecutive win over Red Bird since May 7, 2007.

In other All “A” Classic games, Jackson County opened the tournament with a 3-1 win over Harlan on Monday.

On Tuesday, Jackson County blanked Lynn Camp 20-0 in three innings and Williamsburg edged Middlesboro 3-2.

The classic continued on Thursday in the semifinals as Pineville (2-4) played Williamsburg (5-2). Jackson County (4-3) faced Barbourville (2-2).

The championship game was slated for Friday.

Lions drop DH

Pineville lost a doubleheader to visiting Thomas Walker (Va.) on Monday.

Senior Tim Hall suffered the loss in the opener as the Lions fell 14-3 in five innings.

Wyatt Caldwell and Hall each singled once for Pineville’s only two hits.

In the second game, Thomas Walker rolled to a 17-1 victory in four innings.

Senior Evan Biliter took the loss on the mound.

Caldwell, Kaiden Robbins and Sam Caldwell each singled once for the Lions.

No other information was available.