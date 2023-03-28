Yellow Jackets 3-1 on the young season Published 3:06 pm Tuesday, March 28, 2023

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing Writer

The Middlesboro Yellow Jackets are 3-1 on the season with wins over Claiborne (Tenn.), Williamsburg and Pineville.

One of those victories came last Tuesday with a slugfest at Williamsburg. Middlesboro posted a 14-11 win.

John Smith’s Yellow Jackets pushed across four runs in the seventh inning to claim the victory and extend a winning streak to three over Williamsburg.

The WHS Jackets suffered its first taste of defeat after winning three to open the year.

Sydney Bowen, Isaiah Sizemore and Casey Kysar each homered for Williamsburg.

Senior Brady Carroll led Middlesboro with a home run, a double and two singles. He knocked in five runs. Connor Mason finished with two hits and four RBIs. Kameron Wilson homered, added two RBIs and scored four runs.

Middlesboro defeated Pineville 14-4 on Thursday but was defeated by South Laurel 13-3 on Friday.

Middlesboro open the 13th Region All “A” Classic on Tuesday against Williamsburg.