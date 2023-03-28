Wheeler to enter transfer portal for second time in collegiate career Published 1:38 pm Tuesday, March 28, 2023

For the second time in his career, Sahvir Wheeler is entering the transfer portal after spending the past two seasons at the University of Kentucky.

Wheeler began his collegiate career at Georgia and played for the Bulldogs for two years before transferring to Kentucky prior to the start of his junior campaign, Wheeler averaged 10.1 points and led the Southeastern Conference with 6.9 assists per game.

The 5-foot-9 guard missed the final 11 games of his senior season because of an ankle injury, along with other non-disclosed injuries and didn’t play in the team’s two games in the NCAA Tournament in Greensboro. He started in 43 games for Kentucky.

“It’s been tough,” he said while speaking to reporters in Greensboro. “I think the toughest thing is not being out there with my guys, you know? But also, it’s been great recovering, doing the best I can, getting better each and every day, each and every rep, each and every practice, each and every workout.

“I love this. I love this program. I love this team it’s a kids’ dream to be at Kentucky.”

Wheeler will play next season as a graduate transfer.