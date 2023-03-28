Middlesboro community college closed due to online threat Published 3:10 pm Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Around 10:00 a.m. Tuesday a Southeast Kentucky Community and Techincal College student who attends classes at the Middlesboro campus sent electronic messages that contained threatening language to multiple college officials. In response, the campus was evacuated and closed for the rest of the day.

“We did this to err on the side of caution and for the safety of our students, faculty, and staff,” said Dr. Vic Adams, the college’s president.

The Middlesboro Police Department is handling the situation and the investigation remains ongoing.