Daryl W. Lambdin, 57 Published 10:46 am Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Daryl W. Lambdin, age 57, of Frakes, Kentucky passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023 at U.T. Medical Center after a long battle with cancer.

He was born in Middlesboro, Kentucky on October 25, 1965 to the late Della and Arlie “Pap” Lambdin. Daryl believed in the Baptist faith and was saved by his Lord Jesus Christ. In addition to his parents he was proceeded in death by his nephew Mark Lambdin.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Diane Lambdin, his children Carla (Justin) Hurst, Daryl W. Lambdin Jr, and Ryan Lambdin, stepchildren Amanda “Goobie” Hensley, and Chris (Loleta) Hensley. He also leaves behind his grandchildren Caleb Hurst, Austin Hurst and Haley Hurst, his step-grandchildren Preston “Doodlebug” Hensley, Liam Hensley and Kylie Hensley, his brothers Tom (Susie) Lambdin, Jerry (Mary) Lambdin, Carl Lee (Tina) Lambdin, and Arlie Lambdin Jr, and a special friend Charlie Hollingsworth, as well as a host of other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly.

The family of Daryl Lambdin will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bernley Lambdin presiding.

Interment will follow in the Old Lambdin Cemetery in Frakes, Kentucky.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Lambdin Family.

WWW.GREENHILLSFUNERALHOME.COM