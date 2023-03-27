Jesse Clayton Baker, 85 Published 4:48 pm Monday, March 27, 2023

Jesse Clayton Baker, age 85, of Ewing, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at the Tri-State Nursing Home in Harrogate.

He was born in Rose Hill, Virginia on November 8, 1937 to the late Robert and Rachel Ayers Baker. Clayton was a believer in the Lord and was Saved at Poore Valley Ridge Church.

In addition to his parents, Robert and Rachel, he was preceded in death by his stepson Eddie Cupp, and sisters Bobbie June Hensley and Georgie Edds.

Left to cherish his memory, loving wife Sarah Pauline Baker, stepsons James Cupp and wife Charlotte Cupp, Earl “Hank” Cupp, and Ricky Cupp, brother Haggen Baker and wife Martha Baker, nephews Greg Baker, Haggen “Junior” Baker, and Mark Allen Baker, grandchildren James D Cupp, Jason Cupp, Heather Cupp Lesak, Stephanie Mink, Nikki Bussell, and Brittany Cupp, two special granddaughters who were “his girls”, Jamie Cupp and Sarah Cupp, nine great-grandchildren, as well as a host of other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly.

The family of Jesse Baker will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 27, 2023 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jody Moore presiding. Military Honors will be given by the Jellico Honor Guard. Music will be provided by Miranda Moore.

A private family internment will take place at the Jones Cemetery at Frog Level, Ewing, Virginia.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Baker Family.

