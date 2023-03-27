Bell County ends long losing streak to Middlesboro in softball Published 4:50 pm Monday, March 27, 2023

By Paul Lunsford

Contributing Writer

It was ten years and 11 months ago since Bell County won against Middlesboro in softball.

On April 23, 2012, the Lady Cats blanked MHS. On Tuesday, Bell High ended a 19-game losing streak with a 10-5 victory.

Behind the strong pitching of senior Mataya Ausmus, Bell County limited the Lady Jackets to one earned run on six hits. Ausmus (2-0) fanned four and walked three.

“It was a good win for our softball team. It has been awhile since we had won a game over Middlesboro, so definitely proud of the effort from our kids,” said Bell County coach David Teague.”Taya did a great job pitching for us. It took an inning or so to get settled in but she did a tremendous job as the game went along. We held them scoreless the last five innings and that’s a credit to Taya’s pitching and the defense making plays behind her.”

Jada Boateng, Addison Lucas and Camdyn Thomas each had three hits for the Lady Cats. Madison Helton followed with two singles, while Kylee Greer-Gann, Ausmus, Maggie Calloway, Kenley

Foster and Jordan Muncy each had one hit.

Lucas, Foster and Thomas had two RBIs apiece. Lucas doubled twice.

“I thought the girls hit the ball well, and we got some big hits up and down the lineup,” added Teague.

Bell County (3-0) blanked Red Bird 24-0 on Saturday.

The Lady Cats will travel to Washburn (Tenn.) on Monday and open 52nd District play at home against Harlan on Tuesday.

Middlesboro (4-2) beat Barbourville 13-3 on Thursday and Thomas Walker (Va.) 13-6 on Friday.

The Lady Jackets will host Harlan County on Tuesday in district action.