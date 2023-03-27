‘Beastie Bash’ is April 15 Published 3:55 pm Monday, March 27, 2023

News Release

The annual Friends of the Shelter “Beastie Bash” is coming soon.

Only 200 seats are available, and tickets are already selling fast.

Tickets are $30 and must be presented for entry. They can be purchased at Nagle Law Office in Middlesboro, Pizazz Salon in Harrogate, from Friends of the Shelter (FOS) President Dinah Presnell, or from an FOS member.

Many great items will be up for grabs in a silent and live auction headed by Lawrence McGeorge, principal broker and auctioneer for Remax Professionals licensed across the Tri-State.

Lawrence brings all the excitement possible, whether he is auctioning a “year of desserts”, a plane ride, or a beautiful piece of artwork.

The event will take place on Saturday, April 15 at Pine Mountain State Resort Park. The fun starts promptly at 5:30 p.m. with the social hour and item viewing.

There will be live music, a cash bar, a buffet dinner, a quilt raffle, a wine raffle and much more.

Larry Goodwin and Ken Wilson will be performing at the auction.

Proceeds from the event will help with spay/neuter surgeries, vaccines for all the shelter pets, cat litter for the cats at the shelter, toys for the animals and other essential office items such as computers.

For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Dianah Presnell at 606-499-4473.