Middlesboro Independent Schools announces technology partnership with Verizon Published 10:40 am Friday, March 24, 2023

Middlesboro Independent Schools joined Verizon Innovative Learning on Tuesday, according to a news release.

The education initiative aims to address barriers to digital inclusion. In partnership with Digital Promise, the program equips every student and teacher at select middle and high schools across America with a device and up to a four-year data plan. Middlesboro Middle School and Middlesboro High School join 32 new schools to bring the program to nearly 600 middle and high schools nationwide.

“We are excited to announce Middlesboro High School and Middlesboro Middle School will be participating in the Verizon Innovative Learning Schools program. We recognize a strong technology plan as a key element in the success of our students as they engage a digital world. This partnership allows us to address technology needs and close gaps related to digital access outside of school while providing our teachers with robust professional learning opportunities,” said Superintendent Waylon Allen. “We are honored to be a part of the Verizon and Digital Promise family and view this partnership as a landmark venture in the future success of Middlesboro schools.”

In addition to free technology and access, schools receive extensive teacher training and support and the opportunity to engage in powerful teaching and learning that leverages technology in and out of the classroom.

Participating schools are also assigned a full-time coach to train teachers in effectively integrating technology into their lessons.

Verizon officials are also excited about the partnership, especially since it will help level the playing field for students.

“So many students across the nation lack the access to technology and resources they need to be successful in today’s digital world,” said Krista Bistline, Verizon State and Local Government Affairs. “On behalf of Verizon, we are excited to help enable students in Middlesboro Independent Schools to develop the skills, knowledge and capabilities for a more promising future.”