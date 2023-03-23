Sturl Wilson, 88 Published 4:51 pm Thursday, March 23, 2023

Sturl Wilson, age 88, passed away March 22, 2023 at Claiborne Medical Center.

He was born April 18, 1934 in Cubbage, Kentucky to the late Fred P. and Gracie Wilson.

In addition to his parents he was proceeded in death by his first wife Lawanna Cox Wilson, son Teddy Lynn Wilson, brothers Bill Wilson, Roy Wilson, Fred Wilson Jr, sisters Fannie Young, Ruby McCabe, Gladys Messer, son-in-law Jerry Hunley, daughter-in-law Karen Wilson and grandson Dustin Wilson.

Left to cherish his memory, his wife Wanda Wilson, son Billy W. Wilson, daughter Vanessa Hunley, sisters Eulene Brock, Bobbie Morford, and a host of grandchildren, nephews, nieces, other relatives and close friends who will miss him dearly.

Graveside service will be at 4:00p.m. Saturday, March 25, 2023 in the Green Hills Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with Elder John Robbins presiding. Interment will follow in the Green Hills Memorial Gardens.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, Kentucky is honored to serve the Wilson Family.

