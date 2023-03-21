Middlesboro’s new sweet spot Published 11:56 am Tuesday, March 21, 2023

While it has been a few weeks since their grand opening, one new Middlesboro business, Mimi’s Sweet Treats, has seen great success since its grand opening earlier this month. Patrons can take a trip down memory lane with nostalgic retro penny candy, hand-dipped ice cream, and much more.

Mimi’s Sweet Treat’s owner Matt Irwin says he and his business partner Melissa Barton, or Mimi, hope to expand and move to another location soon.

Since their grand opening on March 4, Irwin said they see up to 100 people daily.

“We went through 60 gallons of ice cream in four days,” said Irwin. “It’s Bluebell ice cream. Right now, we only have 12 flavors in the cooler. Right now, we don’t have a place to really store them, so we’re switching them out as we go. We have 12 on the top of the cooler and eight on the bottom.”

Irwin said the location on Lothbury Avenue is a little under 1,000 square feet. The owners say they would like to be in a site that is at least 3,000 or 4,000 square feet,

The store also sells baked goods, candy, fudge, and much more. The old-fashioned candy store has five employees who can show off their skills with new treats each week.

As most of the jars in Mimi’s are glass, Irwin and Barton ask patrons with children to help them or ask one of their employees for assistance,

Mimi’s Sweet Treats is located at 123 Lothbury Ave. According to the owners, when using GPS, put in Jeff’s Pharmacy and you will find Mimi’s Sweet Treats located between Jeff’s and the Police Station.

The store is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and closed on Mondays.