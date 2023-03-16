Flash Steel project estimated for completion in mid-2024 Published 11:12 am Thursday, March 16, 2023

According to Bell County Judge-Executive Albey Brock, the Flash Steel project is estimated to be completed in May or June 2024.

At the March 14 Bell County Fiscal Court meeting, Judge Brock said the Flash Steel Works construction project is on schedule.

“They’re working every day the weather will let them,” said Brock. “If everything goes good, and we don’t get any supply chain issues, they should be done in about 14 or 15 months.”

The court approved payment to DelMae, LLC for $149,161.70 for Construction Pay Request No. 2 for FlashSteel Works and payment to Vaughn & Melton Consulting Engineers for the amount of $5,604.00 for construction services.

Brock said the county would be reimbursed later for the payments made towards the project.

In other business, the court:

• Paid bills and made necessary transfers.

• Accepted treasurer’s financial statement for last month.

• Accepted sheriff’s claim sheet for fee account for last month.

• Tabled the Bell County Health Department’s request for a Harm Reduction Program in Pineville.

• Presented and proposed 2023-2024 Bell County Detention Center budget to court.

• Accepted 2022 Annual Settlement and Excess Fees in the amount of $90,000.00 from Debbie Gambrel, Bell County Clerk.

• Approved 2022 4th Quarter Fee Account Report from Debbie Gambrel, Bell County Clerk.

• Approved a resolution of the Bell County Fiscal Court authorizing the filing of a Kentucky Local Government Economic Development Fund (LGEDF) project grant application for up to $1,000,000 in Local Government Economic Development single county funds with The Department for Local Government (DLG); authorizing and directing the Bell County-Judge Executive to execute and documents which are deemed necessary by DLG to carry out this project; and authorizing the judge-executive to act as the authorized correspondent for this project.

• Appointed Jonathan Evans to the Bell County Board of Assessment for a two-year term.

• Hired Brian Keith Fuson as full-time Sheriff’s Deputy at $13.00 per hour effective 03/16/2023.

• Hired Madisyn Barnett as part-time Dispatcher at $10.00 per hour effective 03/16/2023.

• Hired Austin Roark, Sara Roark, and Kayla Smith as part-time Deputy Jailers at $9.00 per hour effective 03/16/2023.

• Hired Joshua Holland as part-time EMT at $11.50 per hour effective 03/16/2023.

• Changed David Sumpter from full-time EMT to full-time AEMT at $13.50 per hour retroactive 02/02/2023.

• Accepted checks in the amount of $163,317.29 from Mitch Williams, Bell County Sheriff.

• Accepted checks in the amount of $22,541.86 from Debbie Gambrel, Bell County Clerk.