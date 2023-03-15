Justin Ryan Farmer, 33 Published 1:24 pm Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Justin Ryan Farmer, age 33, passed away on March 11, 2023.

He was born on March 29, 1989 in Harlan, Kentucky to the late Woodrow Farmer Jr. and Joyce Marlow who survives.

Justin loved playing video games and watching movies. He also enjoyed being outdoors, especially fishing. All who were blessed to have known him during his short time on earth will forever cherish all the memories made with him and will miss him so dearly.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Woodrow Farmer III, and grandparents H.C. and Rosie Marlow, and Woodrow Sr. and Alice Farmer.

Left to mourn his passing, loving mother Joyce Marlow Farmer of Harlan, Kentucky, brothers Derrick (Jennifer) Farmer of Lockport, New York, and Darren Farmer of Knoxville, Tennessee, sisters Heather Farmer, Whitney Farmer, and Katelyn Farmer all of Sevierville, Tennessee, nephew Cameron Farmer, niece Skye Farmer, special aunt and uncle Mary “Sissy” and husband Stanley Farley, special cousins Misty and Curtis Bufford, Eddie Farley, Nathaniel and wife Menzie Farley, and Cory Farley, as well as a host of many other aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends too numerous to name.

Memorial Services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at the Little Creel Pentecostal Church, Cawood, Kentucky with Rev. Gary Grubbs presiding.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Farmer Family.

