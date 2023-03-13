Shoffner’s goal is to bring the real world to space Published 4:21 pm Monday, March 13, 2023

Upon his return from space, John Shoffner’s goal is to form a STEM-based curriculum equipped with the tools that connect the classroom to the real world through collaboration, problem solving and creativity, building an educational curriculum for STEM education.

At 8 years old, Shoffner formed a young astronauts club with his friends in his hometown of Middlesboro. While space was his first passion, it didn’t make for a widely accepted career, so he took a more traditional route. Now at age 68, Shoffner will serve as pilot for Axiom’s Ax-2 mission to the International Space Station on the SpaceX Dragon. Despite Shoffner, being a paying customer on the trip, has gone far beyond the standard required training to immerse himself in education and credentials with guidance from astronaut and Ax-2 commander Peggy Whitson.

Through the Ax-2 mission, Shoffner will be partnering with industry-leading educators to perform on-orbit events and package a curriculum for school systems to implement. He will address everyday life experiences, such as getting dressed and using the bathroom, and how they differ between earth and space.

Shoffner is no stranger to taking risks. He has been a pilot since he was 17 and has accumulated more than 8,500 flight hours. He is a veteran of airshows of more than 25 years and holds commercial, instrument, single-engine and multi-engine ratings in both land and sea aircraft, helicopters, as well as ratings in ex-military jets and high-performance radial engine aircraft. He is a lifetime athlete with many years as a veteran pilot and a competitor in cycling, whitewater kayaking, waterskiing, hang gliding, skydiving, base jumping and motorsports. Shoffner will take his passion for science and education to new heights on this mission.

“John’s going to be doing different experiments from space, so when you think about education you think about learning it from a textbook and it’s really hard for students to take boring words on paper and fully understand what that means for [things such as] gravity–and science as a whole,” said Nicole Swickle, with Honest Interactions, a public relations firm that Shoffner has retained.

“He’s going to be doing things like folding a pair of socks and what does that look like in space. So you open your drawer, but with zero gravity the socks come flying out of the drawer.”

Shoffner will show daily duties and laundry in a microgravity demo showing how astronauts keep their socks from floating around while living in space.

Shoffner will also teach young minds about power and water in his temporary home and how science is applied to make these things accessible in space. For example, on the ISS they use water and power for many things including to stay warm, fix things, and clean.

On the space station, they have a couple of windows, and one area called the Cupola that has a lot of windows, where Shoffner can look in almost every direction in a 360 degree view of space.

Shoffner will also show students how he keeps himself entertained on the ISS, including showing some of the stunning views from the Cupola.

Shoffner will show students what it’s like to circle the Earth every 90 minutes and how astronauts know when to sleep and when to wake up. He will also show his sleeping quarters in the Dragon capsule and share fun facts. For instance, in the space station Shoffner will orbit the Earth 16 times in one day, or every 45 minutes, they have a sunrise or a sunset making it difficult to know when it’s day or night.

According to Swickle, in a simple gravity exercise, Shoffner will play ball and explain gravity’s effect on the ball. It will provide visual examples to students that show if he tosses a ball, the ball will still be floating and it’s not going to drop to the floor. Shoffner will explain that if the space station’s walls weren’t there, it would keep floating in the same direction out into space and never stop.

Some students may have seen plenty of images of astronauts wearing big white suits–those are for spacewalks. Inside the space station, Shoffner can dress the same way many would dress when going to school, for example, and he will talk about what you can and cannot wear in space, and why. Shoffner, for example, likes to wear T–shirts and shorts or pants–since they’re easy to move around in.