Dorothy Lynn “Dody” Mays Johnson, 55 Published 9:04 am Monday, March 13, 2023

Dorothy Lynn “Dody” Mays Johnson, age 55, of Middlesboro, Kentucky passed away March 9, 2023.

She was the daughter of the late Charles and Martha Mays.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brothers James Robert Mays, David Lee Mays and Charles Anthony “Bulldog” Mays, and her sisters Tammy Charlene Mays and Hazel Mays.

Dorothy was of the Baptist faith. She was a hard-working and devoted mother who loved her family unconditionally. She enjoyed going fishing and four-wheeling and just loved people.

Left to mourn her passing is her loving daughter Melinda Johnson, devoted, loving father of Melinda, Lyndon Johnson (Daphne Cannon), sister Beveline Duncan (Doyle Duncan), brothers Don Mays and George Mays, sister-in-law Rhonda Mullins, special loving grandson Robert Anthony “Bubby” Green, nieces Sarah Shackelford, Carol Ann Mays, Hannah Duncan, great-nephew Joshua “Bub” Shackelford, great-nieces Sierra Asher, Savannah “Tater” Asher, Ariana Shackelford, Serenity Grace Mays, Skilynn Rose Mays, special friends Jesse and Kelly Hoover, Edna Collins, Bobby Banks, Vietta Barnett and Gwen Vance, and a host of other family and friends who will miss her dearly.

All services will be private at a later date.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Mays Family.

WWW.GREENHILLSFUNERALHOME. COM