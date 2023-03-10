Edna Mae Jones Warren, 91 Published 11:05 am Friday, March 10, 2023

Edna Mae Jones Warren, 91, of Pineville, passed away on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at the University of Tennessee Hospital in Knoxville. She was born in Heroes, Kentucky on May 15, 1931, a daughter of the late Silas and Elsie Baker Jones. She had been a homemaker. Edna was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She also loved gardening.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Warren; children, Alice Faye Cox, Janice Kay Warren, and Tony Silas Warren; brothers and sisters, Jasper “Jay” Jones, Leonard Jones, Lindy Jones, and Doris Jones Wight.

Edna is survived by her children, Billy Ray Warren, Virgie Mae Warren Gambrell, Sharon Gail Warren Calloway, Pamela Sue Warren Bryant, and James Franklin Warren; grandchildren, Elizabeth Fisher, Julie Ruiz, Chasity Good, Krystal Gulley, Michael Rice, Jeremy Thompson, Joseph Calloway, Julian Thompson, Samantha Griffith, Starr Warren, Jerome Warren, and Laura Warren; brothers and sisters, Raymond Jones, Lowell Jones, Reed Jones, Fronda Smith; her fur baby, Buddy; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home with Rev. Joe Jones and Rev. Carl Jones presiding. Music will be provided by Rosemary Jones. Burial will follow at the Pinelawn Memorial Gardens in Pineville. Pallbearers will be Joseph Calloway, Jerome Warren, Michael Rice, Jeremy Thompson, Julian Thompson, and Evan Ruiz.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 12:00 PM until the funeral hour at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville, which is honored to serve the Warren Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.