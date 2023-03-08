Betty Sue (Stanley) Jordan Published 9:47 am Wednesday, March 8, 2023

Betty Sue (Stanley) Jordan, born November 24, 1934, in Middlesboro, KY passed away at home in Louisville KY on March 1, 2023. Betty graduated from Pineville High School, Pineville KY in 1952. After graduation, she attended Spencerian Commercial College in Louisville KY and later Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate TN. Betty had a passion for acting and played leading roles in Junior and Senior Class plays and acted in several plays at the Middlesboro Little Theater. She was crowned Miss Bell County in 1955. Prior to moving to Lexington KY she worked at the Pineville office of WMIK Daily News. She was a member of the Pineville Junior Women’s Club. While rearing her family in Lexington KY, Betty worked at the Lexington Clinic for Dr. John D. Cronin. Betty returned to Bell County in 1980 and soon after became the Director of the Bell County Senior Citizens Centers in Pineville and Middlesboro, from which she retired in 2016. Betty was a member of the local Red Hats Society, Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, and Shawanee Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her parents, Hubert and Marie Stanley (Harrogate TN), her brother and sister-in-law, James H. and Doris Stanley (Harrogate TN), son-in-law John Gregory Shellhaas (Louisville KY), and ex-husband James S. Jordan (Lexington KY).

Betty is survived by her daughters, Leesa Jordan Dodd (Ricky), LeAnn Jordan Shellhaas and Leslee Jordan; grandchildren, Jordan Marie and John Parker Shellhaas; and nieces, GiGi Stanley Long (Daryl) and Katy Stanley Hammontree (Joe); and a host of family and friends.

Memorials may be made by check to the Bell County Senior Citizens Center, 207 South 21st St, Middlesboro KY 40965, in memory of Betty Jordan.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.