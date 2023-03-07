Misty Lewis, 45 Published 8:04 am Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Misty Lewis, age 45, of Sweetwater, Tennessee, formerly of Middlesboro, Kentucky, passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack on March 3, 2023.

She was born in Claiborne County, Tennessee on September 4, 1977 to Howard and Diana Lewis, whom both survive.

Misty was an excellent cook and she loved to bake. Most important to her though were her two children, Raelynn and Noah.

Left to cherish her memory, parents Howard and Diana Lewis, long-time companion Shane Whitten, daughter Raelynn Whitten, son Noah Whitten, brother Tommy Lewis and wife Shelly, sister Michelle Beets and husband Kevin, her special dogs Penny and Coal, as well as a host of many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, aunts, uncles, other relatives, and friends too numerous to name who will all miss her so dearly.

The family of Misty Lewis will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at the Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Dykes officiating.

Graveside Services will immediately follow at Green Hills Memorial Gardens, Middlesboro, Kentucky.

Pallbearers will be Ike Roads, Fred Dixon, Kevin Beets, Jacob Beets, Todd Bayless, and David Lewis.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Lewis Family.

