Reverend Deboyce “Bo” Givens Sr., 81 Published 10:28 am Monday, March 6, 2023

Reverend Deboyce “Bo” Givens Sr., age 81, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on March 1, 2023 with his loving family at his side.

He was born on July 8, 1941, in Middlesboro, Kentucky to the late Oney Givens and Agnes Price.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Paul Givens and Ronald Price.

He lived his life in service to the Lord and in service to the church, pastoring for many years at many churches that were blessed to have him in their pulpit – the last one being Blue Ridge Missionary Baptist Church. He was also a great family man with a heart full of love, and enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Left to cherish his memory, the love of his life, his wife of sixty years Rosie Lee Mason Givens, his children Deboyce Givens Jr (Teresa Givens) of Pineville, Kentucky, David Givens of Pineville, Kentucky, Linda Cupp (Arthur Cupp) of Barbourville, Kentucky, Patricia Cupp (Bruce Cupp) of Pineville, Kentucky, Frank Givens of Pineville, Kentucky, and James Mason of Pineville, Kentucky, brother Ralph Price of Knoxville, Tennessee, sister Martha Price of Knoxville, Tennessee, eighteen grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren, special brother-in-law Harold Miracle, special friend Carlos Humfleet, and the members of Varilla Baptist Church, where he pastored for fifty-six years, as well as many other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt and special thank you to Heather Wilder with Amedysis and the staff of Bluegrass Hospice.

The family of Deboyce Givens Sr. will receive friends Saturday, March 4, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Old Cannon Creek Missionary Baptist Church.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, March 5, 2023 at Old Cannon Creek Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Arthur McFarland and Rev. Billy Stewart presiding. Music will be provided by George Smith and Jeff Merdia.

Interment will immediately follow at Green Hills Memorial Gardens, Middlesboro, Kentucky.

Pallbearers will be Carlos Humfleet, Brandon Gives, Josh Cupp, Emanual Saylor, John Partin, Nick Frye, Eric Jordan and Timmy Shepherd.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Givens Family.

