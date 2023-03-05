North Laurel, Corbin to meet for 13th Region Championship Published 7:01 am Sunday, March 5, 2023

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

CORBIN — The North Laurel Jaguars used a 19-8 run in the third quarter to advance to the finals following a 63-44 win over South Laurel on Saturday afternoon.

Senior guard Reed Sheppard powered North Laurel with 23 points and seven assists. Ryan Davidson contributed 16 points and six rebounds. Gavin Chadwell finished with 11 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Brody Brock added eight points while Colton Rawlings scored five.

The Jaguars, now 3-0 against the Cardinals this season, has claimed six consecutive victories over South Laurel.

Sophomore guard Jordan Mabe paced the Cardinals with 14 points and six rebounds. Senior guard Eli Gover tossed in 12 points. Parker Payne followed with nine points. Ashton Garland added five and Caden Jones scored four.

“I am elated for our program to be back in the region finals,” North Laurel coach Nate Valentine said. “We are excited to have a chance to play Monday night.”

The Jaguars (24-10) advance to their third consecutive 13th Region title game, and fourth in five years.

North Laurel hit 25-of-46 shot attempts for 54 percent, including a 6 of 14 from 3-point range. The Cardinals shot 44 percent on 18-of-41 from the floor.

South Laurel drops to 22-11 all-time in the 13th Region.

Llewellyn leads Corbin

The Corbin Redhounds rolled into the 13th Region finals with a 58-34 rout of Barbourville.

The Tigers were without the services of senior guard Matthew Warren, due to an injury in the Clay County win.

“Excited to get the win and advance to the finals of the region,” said Corbin coach Tony Pietrowski. “I’m proud of my guys for not overlooking anyone and focusing on one game at a time.”

Hayden Llewellyn scored a game-high 22 points for the 23-7 Redhounds. Zander Curry finished with eight points. Brody Wells tossed in seven points. Carter Stewart scored five points and had nine assists and three steals.

The Redhounds shot 24-of-47 from the floor for 51 percent, including a 5-of-10 shooting effort from behind the arc.

Senior K.T. Turner led Barbourville (19-11) with 13 points. Ty Clark finished with eight points while Travis Scott added six points.

Barbourville shot 34 percent on 14-of-41 from the floor.

Corbin led 15-11 after eight minutes and extended the lead to 29-15 at the break.