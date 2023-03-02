Vicky L. Sowders, 69 Published 10:47 am Thursday, March 2, 2023

Vicky L. Sowders, age 69, born August 10, 1953 went to her heavenly home on February 21, 2023.

Vicky was at the home of sister in Greenwood, South Carolina. Her family was with her at the time of her passing.

Vicky was the daughter of the late Dan and June Parks. She was the wife of the late Hobart O, Sowders.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Gary Parks and Steve Parks, and nephew Chris Parks.

Left to cherish her memory, sisters Jennifer (Ronnie) Davis of Tennessee, Melody Parks of Greenwood, South Carolina, Beverly Hogan of Greenwood, South Carolina, and Mary (Bossy) Lambdin of Middlesboro, Kentucky, sister-in-law Carolyn Parks, brothers Larry Parks of Ohio, Pat Parks of Knoxville, Tennessee, Timmy Parks of Ohio, Brian Parks of Wake Forest, North Carolina, Bruce Parks of Clairfield, Tennessee, and Terry (Melanie) Parks of Ware Shoals, South Carolina, nieces and nephews dear to her heart Alexa, Brandy, Andrew, April, Rebecca, Sabrina, Maressa, Scott, Michael, Lindsey, as well as a host of great nieces and great nephews, along with other family and friends who will miss her dearly.

Vicky loved taking care of her Boston terriers (her babies), sewing, fishing, and loving her family. She was always involved in helping people from Middlesboro and the surrounding areas through the food and clothing pantry she ran in Middlesboro until she moved to South Carolina. Vicky was of the Baptist faith.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Gulf Regional Hospital, 6th tower nurses and doctors, and Hospice of the Piedmont, South Carolina (Heather).

Vicky will be missed so much by her family! Because of our dear sister and friend, life will not be the same without you. We know you are in heaven and that you are made whole again, no more pain; the only pain is us living down here without you. We love you our big sister! Fly high dear sister friend!

The family of Vicky Sowders will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Green Hills Funeral Home.