Pamela Renee Lovin, 42 Published 10:55 am Thursday, March 2, 2023

Pamela Renee Lovin, age 42 of Middlesboro, Kentucky formerly of Tazewell, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at her home.

Pamela is preceded in death by her dad Randy Lovin and step-dad Troy Ellison.

She is survived by and will be dearly missed by her mom Phyllis Lovin, son Shawn Lovin (Jacklyn Roesch), grandson Xavier Lovin, sisters Teresa Riggs (Eddie Riggs), Becky Lovin (Bill Oliveri), Stephanie Lovin (George Timmes), nephews Steven Riggs (Belle Roesch), Matthew Oliveri (Melissa Miller), Brandon Ayers, and a special friend Corby Pilcher, and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, friends, and little kids she thought of as family.

The family will receive friends Sunday, March 5, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Green Hills Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. at Green Hills Funeral Home Chapel with Rev.Virgil Masingo presiding.

Graveside services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Monday, March 6, 2023 at the Cheek Cemetery in Tazewell, Tennessee.

Pall bearers will be Corby Pilcher, Brayden Lambert, Robert Roesch, Matthew Oilveri, Steven Riggs, Eddie Riggs, Billy Ray, Brandon Ayers, and Shawn Lovin.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro is honored to serve the Lovin Family.

