John David Lewis (Louie) Published 10:53 am Thursday, March 2, 2023

John David Lewis (Louie) went home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, February 26, 2023. He was a member of East Cumberland Avenue Baptist Church. He was born in Daytona Beach, Florida on September 25, 1965 to Helen Nunn Lewis and Andrew Jackson Lewis both whom survive. He proceeded in death by grandparents: Sally Mae and Andrew Lee Lewis and John Edward and Emma Allen Nunn; and sister, Leslie Dawn Lewis.

He graduated Middlesboro High School Class of 1983. He worked for Middlesboro Fire Department from which he retired. He loved being outdoors as he was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved gardening and all sports which Kentucky Wildcats were his favorite. David will be greatly missed by all who knew him. We take great comfort knowing he is resting in the arms of Jesus.

He is survived by his parents, Helen Nunn Lewis and Andrew Jackson “Jack” Lewis; sister, Amy Lewis Mize (Dale Wayne); niece, Madison Delaney Mize; nephew, Mack Andrew Mize; special friend, Renee Perkins; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and too many friends to list. Special thank you to 1st Floor & ICU at Middlesboro ARH and Dr. Brooke Laughter.

Funeral service will be 7 p.m., Friday, March 3, 2023 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Ken Cole, Reverend Tyler Debusk and Steve Capps officiating. Music will be by Linda Ingram and Jean Roark. Pallbearers will be Middlesboro Fire Department. Honorary Pallbearers will be Drew Lewis, Michael Lucas, William Cawood, Bill Barton, Chris Gulley and Jim Hendrickson. Graveside service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Green Hills Memorial Gardens. The Family will receive friends 5-7 p.m., Friday, March 3, 2023 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel.

