James Robert Parrott, 54 Published 10:50 am Thursday, March 2, 2023

James Robert Parrott, age 54, of Middlesboro, Kentucky, went home to be with the Lord on February 26, 2023 while surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Middlesboro on March 12, 1968 to the late Jerry Lee and Eureatha Turner.

James enjoyed many hobbies including drawing, playing corn hole, and going for walks. He loved spending time with his family. James was selfless to the very end, donating his organs which immediately saved the lives of three people. Although we will miss James dearly, we can take comfort in knowing his legacy lives on with his family and the three people who were giving life yesterday because of him.

Left to cherish his memory, loving son Ethan Parrott, sister Jo Ann (Greg) Bolt, niece April (Jeremiah) Wallace, great nieces Chase Gregory, Destiny Gregory, and Aubrey Wallace, special Pastor friend Chip Cunningham, as well as many other relatives and friends who will hold onto every special moment and memory of James.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Kentucky Organ Donation Association for their excellent care of both them and James through this process, especially Twylla and Rosie.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Monday, March 6, 2023 at New Heights Church, Middlesboro, Kentucky with Pastor Chip Cunningham presiding.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Parrott Family.

