Bubby’s BBQ expands into Middlesboro Published 4:06 pm Thursday, March 2, 2023

NEWS REPORT

Bell and surrounding counties within the tri-state region will now have the opportunity to partake in what Corbinites have been enjoying for quite some time – that scrumptious southern fare served up by Bubby’s BBQ.

The popular restaurant is in the process of opening a second location in Middlesboro.

Owner Mark Shepherd just announced his plans to move into the old Sagebrush Restaurant building located along Main Street. Shepherd says he hopes to have his new location open for business by May 1 and is working feverishly to complete the remodeling.