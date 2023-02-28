Lady Bears fall to North Laurel in 13th Region opener Published 11:03 am Tuesday, February 28, 2023

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Brooke Nicholson and Emily Sizemore combined for 39 points on Monday as North Laurel downed Harlan County 62-38 in the first round of the 13th Region Tournament held at The Arena in Corbin.

The Lady Jaguars used a 17-10 scoring run in the first quarter and never looked back.

North Laurel (27-6) outscored the Lady Bears in the first three quarters.

Nicholson, a sophomore guard, poured in 23 points, grabbed seven rebounds and had five steals. Senior guard Emily Sizemore scored 16 points. Gracie McKnight, a junior center, finished with 14 points for the Lady Jaguars.

Junior guard Ella Karst paced Harlan County (22-10) with 18 points. Senior guard Taytum Griffin followed with eight and Faith Hoskins added six points and five rebounds. Jaylin Smith scored four while Paige Phillips tossed in two points.

The 27-6 Lady Jaguars will advance to play South Laurel on Friday at 6 p.m. in the first semifinals game.

Tuesday’s first-round games had Corbin playing Pineville at 6 p.m. and Bell County taking on Jackson County at 7:30 p.m.

South edges Knox

South Laurel pushed the game into overtime and the Lady Cardinals claimed a 66-62 win over Knox Central in the nightcap.

Regulation expired with the score even at 58-all.

South Laurel (19-14) was led in scoring by eighth-grader Shelbie Mills with 21 points. Emily Cox, a senior forward, and Maci Messer, an eighth-grade guard, each scored 15 points.

Sophomore guard Halle Collins paced Knox Central (23-6) with 21 points and 14 rebounds. It marked her 29 double-double for Collins. Sophomore guards Hannah Melton finished with 12 points and Timberly Frederick scored 11.

The Lady Panthers committed 29 turnovers.

13th REGION TOURNAMENT PAIRINGS

All games will be played at The Arena.

GIRLS

Monday

North Laurel 62, Harlan County 38

South Laurel 66, Knox Central 62 (OT)

Tuesday

Corbin (21-9) vs. Pineville (22-8), 6 p.m.

Bell County (23-9) vs. Jackson County (20-9), 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Semifinals

North Laurel (27-6) vs. South Laurel (19-14), 6 p.m.

Corbin-Pineville winner vs. Bell County-Jackson County winner, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Past Champions

2022 – Corbin; 2021 – South Laurel; 2020 – South Laurel; 2019 – North Laurel; 2018 – Harlan County; 2017 – Harlan.

BOYS

Wednesday

North Laurel (22-10) vs. Harlan (24-7), 6 p.m.

South Laurel (23-8) vs. Pineville (18-10), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Barbourville (18-10) vs. Clay County (15-15), 6 p.m.

Harlan County (27-5) vs. Corbin (21-7), 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Semifinals, 6 and 7:30 p.m.

Monday

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Past champions

2022 – North Laurel; 2021 – Knox Central; 2020 – Knox Central; 2019 – Knox Central; 2018 – Corbin; 2017 – Harlan County.