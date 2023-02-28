Elks donate to Bell County museum Published 11:16 am Tuesday, February 28, 2023

NEWS REPORT

Middlesboro Elks Lodge 119 recently donated $250 to the Bell County Historical Society Museum. Located at 207 N. 20th St. in Middlesboro in the former Carnegie Library building. The primary purpose of the museum, a non-profit institution, is to collect, preserve, research, exhibit, interpret and demonstrate items and photographs that serve to illustrate the history of Middlesboro, Bell County and the Cumberland Gap area. Organized in 1981 with approximately 40 members, the Society has grown to well over 200 members residing in 24 states, as well as a few overseas.

Anyone wishing to help support the Society Museum may do so by becoming a member. Yearly dues are $30 for an individual, $45 for a family or $500 for a lifetime membership. This includes a 10% discount in the museum bookstore and subscription to the museum publication “Gateway.” One time or recurring financial donations in any amount are also appreciated. In addition, donations of artifacts or items or photographs of historical interest are another way to help the society further educate people about the history of Bell County and its surrounding area.

For more information, call the society 606-242-0005, or email at BellCountyHistoricalSociety@gmail.com. The museum is open to the public free of charge from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.