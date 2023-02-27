LMU students attend veterinary conference Published 2:09 pm Monday, February 27, 2023

NEWS RELEASE

Lincoln Memorial University – Richard A. Gillespie College of Veterinary Medicine was represented by four students and a faculty member at the 2023 Conference of Research Workers in Animal Diseases held Jan. 22-24 in Chicago.

Kristina Knarr, Class of 2025, presented a poster on ‘Intralesional species-level diversity of Staphylococcus spp. and their antimicrobial resistance profiles in dogs.’

Jessica Malskis, Class of 2025, presented a poster on ‘Occurrence of canine infectious respiratory disease-associated pathogens in the shelter dog population’.

Emily Willems, Class of 2024, presented a poster on Leptospiral detection in fish, and Brooke Noah, Class of 2024, presented on ‘Are multiple pathogens associated with infectious bovine keratoconjunctivitis?’

Dr. Ashutosh Verma, professor of microbiology, was the mentor for Knarr, Malskis, and Willams, and a co-mentor for Noah, along with Dr. Beth Kitts-Morgan, associate professor.

The Conference of Research Workers in Animal Diseases was established in 1920. CRWAD is a non–profit organization and has been so since its origin. The sole purpose of CRWAD is to discuss and disseminate the most current research advances in animal diseases. There is an annual meeting each December where research scientists from around the world present their recent research in oral or poster presentation formats. The meeting averages 500 in attendance, and 325 presentations.