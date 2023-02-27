Knox Central wins 51st District over Lady Lions Published 1:52 pm Monday, February 27, 2023

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Pineville hosted Knox Central in the finals of the 51st District Tournament on Thursday and the game went down to the last quarter.

The Lady Panthers turned to Halle Collins. The sophomore guard poured in 30 points and pulled down 18 rebounds as Knox Central claimed a 50-46 win.

Collins recorded her 28th double-double of the season.

Collins connected on 12 of 16 from the field.

Pineville trailed 17-14 at halftime and 31-28 at the end of the third period.

Collins scored 10 of the Lady Panthers’ 19 fourth-quarter points.

Hannah Melton added eight points for Knox Central (23-5). Mackenzie Hensley scored six points. Jaylynn Fain added four while Timberly Fredrick chipped in with two.

Sophomore guard Ava Arnett led the 22-8 Lady Lions with 12 points. Freshman forward Rachel Howard finished with 10. Abby Jackson fired in nine points. Kamryn Biliter had eight points. Nadine Johnson scored seven points and six rebounds.

Pineville connected on eight 3-pointers. Arnett and Jackson each nailed three. Biliter hit two treys.

Knox Central hit 19 of 40 from the field for 48 percent. The Lady Lions shot 47 percent on 18 of 38.

It was the Lady Panthers’ eight straight win and second consecutive district championship.

Knox Central played South Laurel (18-14) on Monday in the opening round of the 13th Region Tournament at Corbin. North Laurel (26-6) faced Harlan County (22-9) in Monday’s first game.

Pineville meet the 21-9 Lady Redhounds on Tuesday. Bell County (23-9) played Jackson County (20-9) in the other matchup.

The semifinals will be held Friday at 6 and 7:30 p.m. The championship is slated Saturday at 7.

Corbin won the tournament in 2022.