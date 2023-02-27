Barbourville edges Mountain Lions for 51st District title Published 1:50 pm Monday, February 27, 2023

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Two years ago, Ty Clark was sitting on the Pineville bench.

The junior guard, who transferred to Barbourville, had a layup at the buzzer on Friday as the Tigers downed Pineville 53-51 for the 51st District Tournament Championship.

It was Clark’s only points of the game.

Barbourville led 28-21 lead at halftime.

Pineville’s Sawyer Thompson scored 15 points in the third quarter as the Lions tied the game at 42-all.

Senior guard Travis Scott powered the Tigers with 15 points. Seniors K.T. Turner and Matthew Warren each scored 13. Jake Lundy, also a senior, added six points.

Thompson, a sophomore guard, led the Mountain Lions with a game-high 30 points. Wyatt Caldwell scored nine.

The two teams will advance to the 13th Region Tournament at The Arena in Corbin.

Barbourville will either face Harlan, Corbin or Clay County. The Lions will play either Harlan County, North Laurel or South Laurel.

The Tigers defeated Lynn Camp 48-44 in the district opener. Pineville rolled to a 76-33 victory over Knox Central on Wednesday.