Akal, Green named KABC 13th Region Coaches of the Year Published 3:03 pm Monday, February 27, 2023

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Harlan Dragons basketball coach Derrick Akal and Pineville Lady Lions coach Elgie Green were recently named the KABC Coaches of the Year from the 13th Region.

Both coaches have their respective teams playing in the 13th Region Tournament this week at Corbin.

Akal has led the Green Dragons to a 24-7 record entering the regional tournament.

Harlan started the season winning nine straight games. The team won its fourth consecutive 13th Region All “A” Classic in January.

The Green Dragons has scored 80+ points in 13 games this year.

Harlan will play North Laurel (22-10) on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Green, in his second season at Pineville, has the Lady Lions at 22-8 on the season.

Pineville posted an 8-19 record last season before Green, and his wife, Debbie Hoskins Green, as well as James David Strange, led the team’s turnaround.

The Lady Lions are 11-5 against 13th Region opponents.

The team fell to Jackson County in the semifinals of the 13th Region All “A” Classic and lost 50-46 to Knox Central in the 51st District Tournament last week.

Pineville takes on Corbin (21-9) on Tuesday.