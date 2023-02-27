13th Region Tournament pairings announced
The pairings for the 13th Region Tournament were announced on Saturday in Corbin.
South Laurel High School will be the host.
All games will be played at The Arena.
GIRLS
Monday
North Laurel (26-6) vs. Harlan County (22-9), 6 p.m.
Knox Central (23-5) vs. South Laurel (18-14), 7:30 p.m
Tuesday
Corbin (21-9) vs. Pineville (22-8), 6 p.m.
Bell County (23-9) vs. Jackson County (20-9), 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Semifinals, 6 and 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
Past Champions
2022 – Corbin; 2021 – South Laurel; 2020 – South Laurel; 2019 – North Laurel; 2018 – Harlan County; 2017 – Harlan.
BOYS
Wednesday
North Laurel (22-10) vs. Harlan (24-7), 6 p.m.
South Laurel (23-8) vs. Pineville (18-10), 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
Barbourville (18-10) vs. Clay County (15-15), 6 p.m.
Harlan County (27-5) vs. Corbin (21-7), 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Semifinals, 6 and 7:30 p.m.
Monday
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
Past champions
2022 – North Laurel; 2021 – Knox Central; 2020 – Knox Central; 2019 – Knox Central; 2018 – Corbin; 2017 – Harlan County.