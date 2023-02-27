13th Region Tournament pairings announced Published 1:57 pm Monday, February 27, 2023

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

The pairings for the 13th Region Tournament were announced on Saturday in Corbin.

South Laurel High School will be the host.

All games will be played at The Arena.

GIRLS

Monday

North Laurel (26-6) vs. Harlan County (22-9), 6 p.m.

Knox Central (23-5) vs. South Laurel (18-14), 7:30 p.m

Tuesday

Corbin (21-9) vs. Pineville (22-8), 6 p.m.

Bell County (23-9) vs. Jackson County (20-9), 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Semifinals, 6 and 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Past Champions

2022 – Corbin; 2021 – South Laurel; 2020 – South Laurel; 2019 – North Laurel; 2018 – Harlan County; 2017 – Harlan.

BOYS

Wednesday

North Laurel (22-10) vs. Harlan (24-7), 6 p.m.

South Laurel (23-8) vs. Pineville (18-10), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Barbourville (18-10) vs. Clay County (15-15), 6 p.m.

Harlan County (27-5) vs. Corbin (21-7), 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Semifinals, 6 and 7:30 p.m.

Monday

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Past champions

2022 – North Laurel; 2021 – Knox Central; 2020 – Knox Central; 2019 – Knox Central; 2018 – Corbin; 2017 – Harlan County.