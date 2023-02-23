Robert C. Chadwell, 80

Published 12:11 pm Thursday, February 23, 2023

By Special to The Middlesboro News

Robert C. Chadwell, 80 of Middlesboro, passed away on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at the Middlesboro ARH.  He was born in Middlesboro on August 31, 1942, a son of the late Charles and Etha Whitmore Chadwell.  Robert worked as a shoe repairman for many years at Chadwell Shoe Repair in Middlesboro.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his great-grandchild, Maxwell Raines; and his sisters and brothers-in-law, Pauline and Charlie Rowland, Alberta Robinson, Loretta and Charles Shelton, and June Chadwell.

Robert is survived by his wife, Debra Johnson Chadwell; children, Amy Chadwell, Robert Glen Chadwell and wife, Lora, Rianna Carnes, and Mckala Davis; grandchildren, Brooke Hubick, Alex Evans, Samantha Goodman, Ryan Wyrick, Spencer Raines, Kylar Raines, Chase Byrd, Tyler Carnes, Olivia Carnes, Kenley Osborne, and Haylie Moyers; great-grandchildren, Bentley Wyrick, Henleigh Idol, and Grainger Evans; brother-in-law, Jim Robinson; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Per Robert’s request no services will be held.  Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville is honored to serve the Chadwell Family.  Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.

