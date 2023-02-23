Robert C. Chadwell, 80 Published 12:11 pm Thursday, February 23, 2023

Robert C. Chadwell, 80 of Middlesboro, passed away on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at the Middlesboro ARH. He was born in Middlesboro on August 31, 1942, a son of the late Charles and Etha Whitmore Chadwell. Robert worked as a shoe repairman for many years at Chadwell Shoe Repair in Middlesboro.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his great-grandchild, Maxwell Raines; and his sisters and brothers-in-law, Pauline and Charlie Rowland, Alberta Robinson, Loretta and Charles Shelton, and June Chadwell.

Robert is survived by his wife, Debra Johnson Chadwell; children, Amy Chadwell, Robert Glen Chadwell and wife, Lora, Rianna Carnes, and Mckala Davis; grandchildren, Brooke Hubick, Alex Evans, Samantha Goodman, Ryan Wyrick, Spencer Raines, Kylar Raines, Chase Byrd, Tyler Carnes, Olivia Carnes, Kenley Osborne, and Haylie Moyers; great-grandchildren, Bentley Wyrick, Henleigh Idol, and Grainger Evans; brother-in-law, Jim Robinson; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Per Robert’s request no services will be held. Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville is honored to serve the Chadwell Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.