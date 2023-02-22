Lady Bears, Bell County claim district tournament wins Published 6:35 pm Wednesday, February 22, 2023

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Bell County outscored Middlesboro 22-3 in the second quarter Monday and rolled to a 63-22 win over the Lady Jackets in the first game of the 52nd District Tournament.

The Lady Cats took an 11-4 advantage after one quarter and extended the to 33-7 at halftime.

Bell County used an 18-9 scoring spurt in the third quarter and led 51-16 entering the final period

The Lady Cats outscored Middlesboro 12-6 in the fourth quarter.

Sophomore guard Lauren McGeorge powered Bell County with 17 points. Junior forward Gracie Jo Wilder scored 16. Kairi Lamb tossed in eight points. Mataya Ausmus followed with five. Addyson Lucas and Nevaeh Allen each scored four. Kylee Greer-Gann added three.

Sophomore guard Keevi Betts scored 11 for the 5-24 Lady Jackets. Morgan Martin had four points while Jenna Baker added three. Lilly Partin chipped in with two. Trinity Partin and Millie Roberts each scored one.

Bell County improved to 22-9 on the season. The championship game will be held Thursday at 7 p.m.

HC downs Lady Dragons

The Harlan Lady Dragons started the game like coach Tiffany Hamm-Rowe planned and took a 21-9 advantage after the opening quarter.

The Lady Bears fought back to pull within 26-25 at halftime and opened the third quarter on 12-3 run before defeating Harlan 59-45.

Harlan County (22-8) plays Bell County for the 52nd District Tournament title on Thursday.

Junior guard Ella Karst paced HC with 25 points. Senior guard Taytum Griffin scored 19 while senior guard Jaylin Smith added eight. Taylor Lunsford had four points but grabbed 16 rebounds. Paige Phillips finished with two and Hailey Austin scored one.

Sophomore forward Kylie Noe led the 11-18 Lady Dragons with 21 points. She pulled down eight rebounds.

Sophomore guard Aymanni Wynn, who had missed six straight games with a leg injury, scored 12 and added nine boards.

Senior forward Peighton Jones tossed in five while Emma Owens had four. Addison Jackson capped the scoring with three.

The Lady Dragons played without sophomore forward Leah Davis for the last seven outings.

Harlan County rebounded the Lady Dragons 42-25.

Both teams committed eight turnovers.

Harlan missed nine of 16 free throws.