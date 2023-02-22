Knox Central, Pineville girls reach tournament finals Published 6:38 pm Wednesday, February 22, 2023

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Host Pineville rolled to a 64-21 win over Lynn Camp and Knox Central thumped Barbourville 66-36 in the girls 51st District Tournament on Monday.

Sophomore guard Ava Arnett fired in 30 points, including eight 3-points, to lead the Lady Lions. She grabbed seven boards. Junior guard Nadine Johnson poured in 18 points. She also added nine rebounds and nine assists.

Pineville also got seven points from Rachel Howard and six points from Abby Jackson.

Senior forward Alissa Crumpler led Lynn Camp with seven points while Abby Mabe, Julie Moore and Lauren Partin each added four points.

Johnson scored eight points and Arnett added six as the Lady Lions took a 16-4 advantage after one quarter.

The second period featured a trio of 3-pointers from Arnett. She had 10 points as Pineville took a 34-11 lead at the half.

The Lady Lions held Lynn Camp to four field goals in the second half.

It was Pineville’s eighth consecutive victory over the Lady Cats, dating back to Feb. 20, 2019.

Lynn Camp ended the year with a 6-25 season under first-year coach Josh Mobley.

The 22-7 Lady Lions advanced to play Knox Central on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Lady Panthers win

Knox Central sophomore forward Halle Collins reached two major goals in Monday’s other semifinals game as the Lady Panthers rolled.

Collins scored her 2,000th career points, as well as grabbing her 1,000th rebounds.

She poured in 22 points and pulled down 15 points in the win over cross-town rival Barbourville.

Kelsie Smith and Sydnee Hurst each contributed seven points each for the 22-5 Lady Panthers, who have won seven straight games.

Junior guard Sarah Smith led the Lady Tigers with 16 points.

The Panthers took a 16-10 lead after one quarter, extended the advantage to 36-18 at halftime. Knox was ahead 54-25 at the end of the third period.

The Lady Panthers have claimed 18 straight wins over the Lady Tigers.

Barbourville closed the season with a 4-20 record. The Lady Tigers lost their final 10 games under first-year coach Amy Shields.