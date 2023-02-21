UofL extends Cardinal Commitment Grant Published 4:43 pm Tuesday, February 21, 2023

NEWS RELEASE

University of Louisville

Thousands of Kentucky students now have access to additional aid to attend the University of Louisville thanks to an expanded scholarship aimed at eliminating financial barriers to college.

As part of UofL’s dedication to make college affordable, the Cardinal Commitment Grant, previously available only to Pell-eligible students, is now offered as two versions in order to extend the offer to students with financial need who do not qualify for a Pell Grant. The first is need-based aid with a $1,000-$5,000 award amount and the second is a 100% tuition coverage award.

“Increasing access to education is important to UofL, and this expanded grant will help bridge the financial gap for students to attend college,” said UofL President Kim Schatzel. “We hope this grant helps clear the path for more Kentucky students to earn a degree without the stress of a heavy financial burden.”

The Cardinal Commitment Grant Need-Based Aid $1,000-$5,000 award is available to incoming Kentucky freshmen with a 3.25 GPA who have been admitted to UofL full-time and have a demonstrated financial need based on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

The Cardinal Commitment Grant 100% tuition coverage award is available to incoming Kentucky freshmen with a 3.25 GPA who have been admitted to UofL full-time and are eligible for a Pell Grant based on the FAFSA.

The grant is renewable for students who continue to meet Satisfactory Academic Progress policy. However, the award amount is locked for renewed years, regardless of changes to a student’s state or federal aid.

Eligible students should apply to UofL by May 1 to be considered for the Cardinal Commitment Grant. Additional details on the scholarship are available at uofl.me/card-commitment.