Russell “White Chest” Patterson, 73 Published 8:42 am Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Russell “White Chest” Patterson, 73, of Pineville, Kentucky, passed away at his home on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on June 10, 1949, to the late Oscar and Lillie Patterson. He had a heart of gold and would help anyone. He enjoyed friends and family, loved fishing, old antique cars, chickens, and hunting.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Luster Patterson, Carnes Patterson, Ronald Ray Patterson, Michael “Mitch” Patterson, and Arnold Patterson; sisters, Essiline Patterson Phillips; sister-in-law, Doris Patterson; and brothers-in-law, Benton Jones and Sam Mosley.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 23 years, Shirley Patterson; sons, Brandon Patterson, Lucas Green, Anthony Patterson, and Shane and Krystin Patterson; daughters, Brittany and John Hunley, Diane and Lester Clouse, and Wendy Hernandez; a loving papaw to 14 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; brothers; Custer Patterson, Oscar Patterson, Glen Patterson, Clyde and Mary Patterson, and Claude and Diane Patterson; sisters, Evelynn and Vernon Wages, Tressie Mosley, and Marie Jones; brother-in-law, Clyde Phillips, Jr.; sister-in-law, Rannie Patterson; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at the Green Camp Pentecostal Church with Rev. Gary Wagner and Rev. Arthur Jackson presiding. Music will be provided by Ollie and Larry Sizemore. Burial will follow at the Smith Patterson Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 6:00 PM until the funeral hour on Sunday at the Green Camp Pentecostal Church.

Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Pineville is honored to serve the Patterson Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.