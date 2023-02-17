Mountain Lions thrash Red Bird 76-29 Published 8:48 am Friday, February 17, 2023

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

The Pineville Mountain Lions shot 61 percent from the floor on Monday following a 76-29 win at Red Bird.

Pineville, now 17-8 on the season, hit 31 of 51 shots including seven of 12 3-pointers.

Sophomore guard Sawyer Thompson powered Pineville with 25 points on 11-of-15 shooting.

The Lions also got 10 points each from Wyatt Caldwell and Evan Biliter. Kaiden Robbins scored nine points and grabbed a team-high six rebounds.

Sam Caldwell finished with eight points and five boards while Ethan Jackson had seven points. Isaac Brown tossed in five points for the Lions and Rickie Jeffries added two points and a pair of rebounds.

Biliter and Wyatt Caldwell each hit two 3-pointers. Brown, Jackson and Thompson nailed one apiece.

Pineville has won nine consecutive games over the Cardinals.

No scoring information was available for Red Bird.

The Mountain Lions were scheduled to close the regular season on Thursday at Jackson County (16-12).

Red Bird (5-16) hosted Ligon Home-School Team on Thursday and visited Middlesboro on Friday.

Pineville will meet Knox Central at home in the opening round of the 51st District Tournament on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Top-seeded Barbourville plays Lynn Camp on Tuesday at 7.

The championship game is slated for Feb. 24 at 7 p.m.

The Cardinals will face Oneida Baptist in the first round of the 49th District Tournament on Monday at North Laurel.